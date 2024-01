Hellebuyck is slated to start on the road against San Jose on Thursday, per Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site.

Hellebuyck has held the competition to just seven goals on 113 shots (.942 save percentage) over his last four starts. He's got a good chance of maintaining his recent level of dominant play versus the Sharks, which rank 32nd offensively this year with 2.05 goals per game. Hellebuyck is 18-6-3 with a 2.33 GAA and a .920 save percentage in 27 outings this season.