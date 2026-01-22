Hellebuyck is slated to start Thursday's home game against the Panthers, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Hellebuyck got the night off in the second half of a back-to-back set Tuesday against St. Louis, but he'll return to the crease Thursday for the sixth time in the Jets' last seven games. Across his last five outings, he's gone 3-1-1 with a 2.79 GAA and .905 save percentage.