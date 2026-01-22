Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Set to start Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hellebuyck is slated to start Thursday's home game against the Panthers, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.
Hellebuyck got the night off in the second half of a back-to-back set Tuesday against St. Louis, but he'll return to the crease Thursday for the sixth time in the Jets' last seven games. Across his last five outings, he's gone 3-1-1 with a 2.79 GAA and .905 save percentage.
