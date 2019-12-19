Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Set to start Thursday

Hellebuyck is expected to guard the crease at home versus Chicago on Thursday, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Hellebuyck will make his eighth consecutive appearances between the pipes, despite having posted a 4.88 GAA and .856 save percentage in his last four contests. The netminder could start each of the Jets' next three games as the team heads into the Christmas break, though continued struggles could open the door for Laurent Brossoit to get into the crease.