Hellebuyck will patrol the home crease Tuesday versus Utah, per Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site.

Hellebuyck stopped 26 shots in Sunday's 7-4 win over Tampa Bay to improve to 8-1-0 this season. He has one shutout, a 2.33 GAA and a .917 save percentage through nine outings. Utah ranks 15th in the league with 3.08 goals per game in 2024-25.