Hellebuyck is expected to be between the pipes at home against Anaheim on Thursday, per Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site.

Hellebuyck is 3-1-1 with a 1.58 GAA and a .949 save percentage in his last five outings. The 29-year-old netminder figures to be at the top of the list of games played this season and could see upwards of 65-70 contests. With his strong start to the campaign, Hellebuyck should be capable of getting back over the 30-win mark for the first time since 2019-20.