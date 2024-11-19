Hellebuyck will defend the home crease in Tuesday's home matchup against the Panthers, per Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site.

Hellebuyck will make his 15th start of the season Tuesday -- he's posted a 12-2-0 record, .926 save percentage and 2.14 GAA. The two-time Vezina winner will have a chance to rebound in a rematch with the Panthers, a team he allowed five goals to in a loss Saturday. Hellebuyck has three more wins than any other goaltender in the NHL to this point.