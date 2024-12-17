Hellebuyck is expected to guard the road cage against the Sharks on Tuesday, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Hellebuyck is undefeated in regulation over his last five outings, posting a 4-0-1 record, 1.95 GAA and .924 save percentage. After a rough end of November, the world-class netminder appears to be back on track in his pursuit of being the first back-to-back Vezina Trophy winner since Martin Brodeur back in 2006-07 and 2007-08.