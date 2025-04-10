Now Playing

Hellebuyck will protect the road goal versus the Stars on Thursday, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Hellebuyck will play in an important game, as a win for the Jets will make it impossible for the Stars to pass them in the standings. Hellebuyck is 2-1-0 against the Stars this season, allowing a total of four goals across those three games.

