Hellebuyck will protect the road goal versus the Stars on Thursday, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.
Hellebuyck will play in an important game, as a win for the Jets will make it impossible for the Stars to pass them in the standings. Hellebuyck is 2-1-0 against the Stars this season, allowing a total of four goals across those three games.
