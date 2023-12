Hellebuyck is slated to tend the twine for Wednesday's road clash with Chicago, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Hellebuyck remains undefeated in regulation over his last seven games, posting a 6-0-1 record, 1.86 GAA and .934 save percentage. The netminder currently trails Thatcher Demko and Alexandar Georgiev for the league lead in victories with 16. If he remains at this level, Hellebuyck should be in contention to take home another Vezina Trophy.