Hellebuyck is slated to start at home against Nashville on Wednesday, per Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press.

Hellebuyck has a 30-14-3 record, 2.30 GAA and .922 save percentage in 47 appearances this season. He's coming off a 23-save shutout victory over Washington on Monday. The Predators have won 10 of their last 12 contests, so they might be a challenging adversary for Hellebuyck.