Hellebuyck is slated to start Wednesday's home game against the Canadiens, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Hellebuyck has struggled to enter the win column over the past few weeks, going 1-3-3 with a 2.83 GAA and .901 save percentage over his last seven starts. He'll attempt to right the ship in the Jets' final game before the Olympic break against the Capitals, who rank 16th in the NHL with 3.17 goals per game this year.