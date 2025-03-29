Hellebuyck posted a 24-save shutout in Friday's 4-0 win over the Devils.

This was Hellebuyck's seventh shutout of the season, which is a career high for the 31-year-old. He's also at 44 shutouts in his career. The American netminder has won six of his last nine outings, improving to 42-10-3 on the year with a 2.02 GAA and a .925 save percentage over 56 appearances. The Jets' next game is Sunday at home versus the Canucks.