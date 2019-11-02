Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Sets new best for single-game saves

Hellebuyck stopped 51 of 53 shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.

Hellebuyck beat his personal best for saves with the outstanding effort in a game that was heavily tilted against the Jets. The 26-year-old goalie improved to 6-5-0 with a 2.57 GAA and a .927 save percentage. After the busy game, Laurent Brossoit is expected to play in goal versus the Golden Knights on Saturday.