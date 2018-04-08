Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Sets new NHL record for wins by American goaltender
Hellebuyck made 30 saves in a 4-1 win over Chicago on Saturday night. It was his 44th win of the season.
The win established a new NHL record for the most single-season victories by an American goaltender, passing Tom Barrasso who set the mark with the Pens in 1992-93. Hellebuyck finished near the top of the NHL in every statistical category this season and is expected to be a finalist for the Vezina Trophy.
