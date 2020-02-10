Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Settles in for win

Hellebuyck stopped 24 of 26 shots in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Hellebuyck gave up a pair of goals through the first 11 minutes, but settled in nicely and let the Jets' offense take care of the rest. The goalie has gone 3-0-1 in his last four starts. For the season, the 26-year-old is 24-16-5 with a 2.67 GAA and a .920 save percentage in 46 appearances. Hellebuyck will likely be back in the crease for Tuesday's game against the Rangers.