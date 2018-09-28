Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Shaky in loss

Hellebuyck was beaten five times on 27 shots in Thursday's 5-3 preseason loss to the Devils.

Certainly not his best performance, Hellebuyck remains an elite fantasy option heading into the 2018-19 regular season. A season ago, the 25-year-old led the league in both games played (67) and wins (44).

More News
Our Latest Stories