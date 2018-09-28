Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Shaky in loss
Hellebuyck was beaten five times on 27 shots in Thursday's 5-3 preseason loss to the Devils.
Certainly not his best performance, Hellebuyck remains an elite fantasy option heading into the 2018-19 regular season. A season ago, the 25-year-old led the league in both games played (67) and wins (44).
More News
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Between pipes Thursday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Posts 38 saves in win•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Will start in net•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Yields three goals in overtime victory•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Starting against Calgary•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Inks six-year deal•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...