Hellebuyck surrendered five goals on 45 shots in Monday's 6-5 win over the Oilers.

Hellebuyck faced nearly twice as many shots as the Oilers' tandem of Mike Smith and Mikko Koskinen (45 to 24), so this result could have easily gone the other way. Sloppy ratios aside, Hellebuyck improved to 7-4-1 through 12 outings. His GAA rose to 2.58 while his save percentage slipped to .917 after the high-scoring outing. The Jets host the Oilers again Wednesday, and Hellebuyck will likely get the starting nod for a sixth straight game.