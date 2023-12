Hellebuyck made 24 saves in Friday's 5-1 win over the Bruins.

The veteran netminder took a shutout into the third period but couldn't find a Brandon Carlo shot through traffic with a little over five minutes left in the game. Hellebuyck has yet to take a regulation loss in December, going 6-0-1 in seven starts with a 1.86 GAA and .934 save percentage, and he's tied for the league lead in wins at 16, along with Thatcher Demko and Alexandar Georgiev.