Hellebuyck made 21 saves in Monday's 2-1 win over the Blues in Game 2 of their first-round series.

The only puck to get past Hellebuyck came on a St. Louis power play late in the first period. The 31-year-old netminder is coming off the best regular season of his career with 47 wins, a 2.00 GAA and a .925 save percentage -- marks that ranked first, first and second in the NHL, respectively -- and Hellebuyck has carried that form right into the postseason. He'll look to put the Jets up 3-0 when the series shifts to St. Louis on Thursday for Game 3.