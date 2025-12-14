Hellebuyck stopped 24 shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Capitals.

Making his return from a knee injury that had sidelined him since Nov. 15, Hellebuyck was back in Vezina form right away and took a shutout into the third period, only for Jakob Chychrun to blast a one-timer past him late in the frame. Hellebuyck is 9-6-0 in 15 starts on the season with a 2.41 GAA and .916 save percentage, and he should see a heavy workload right away, especially given Eric Comrie's 4.05 GAA in December.