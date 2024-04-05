Hellebuyck stopped 31 of 33 shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Flames.

Hellebuyck ended his personal five-game losing streak with a strong showing that clinched a playoff spot for the Jets. The 30-year-old has had few slumps this season, which makes his recent cold spell all the more surprising. Overall, he's at 33-19-4 with a 2.42 GAA and a .920 save percentage over 56 starts. The Jets still have positioning to play for over the last two weeks of the regular season, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Hellebuyck get a little rest, which would allow Laurent Brossoit to get some additional playing time. The Jets begin a four-game road trip Saturday in Minnesota.