Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Sharp in win in Finland
Hellebuyck made 36 saves in a 4-2 win over Florida in Finland in Thursday night.
He was especially sharp in the first when he stopped 18 pucks. Hellebuyck looked better Thursday than recently and now has a 5-4-1 record, 2.90 GAA and .912 save percentage. He has struggled to get back to his Vezina-caliber play so far this season, so hopefully this effort is a step in the right direction.
