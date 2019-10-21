Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Shines in goalie duel

Hellebuyck earned a 28-save shutout in a 1-0 shootout win over the Oilers on Sunday.

Hellebuyck and Mike Smith played perfectly through 65 minutes, and the former was able to shut the door twice more in the shootout to earn the win. Obviously, it's the best performance of the young season for Hellebuyck, who owns a 4-3-0 record, a 2.21 GAA and a .929 save percentage. The Jets play only twice in the next week -- Tuesday versus the Kings and Saturday versus the Flames in the Heritage Classic -- so owners in weekly formats may want to steer clear of the 26-year-old with the light schedule ahead.