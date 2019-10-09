Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Shines in road win over Pens

Hellebuyck turned aside 37 of 38 shots in a 4-1 win over Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

Hellebuyck was nearly perfect Tuesday night, apart from a Sidney Crosby effort that beat the Jets' netminder 32 seconds into the game's opening period. The win is Hellebuyck's first victory of 2019-20 and should give him a confidence boost moving forward. While no official announcement has been made, expect Hellebuyck to be back between the pipes for Thursday's home contest versus the Wild.

More News
Our Latest Stories