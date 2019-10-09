Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Shines in road win over Pens

Hellebuyck turned aside 37 of 38 shots in a 4-1 win over Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

Hellebuyck was nearly perfect Tuesday night, apart from a Sidney Crosby effort that beat the Jets' netminder 32 seconds into the game's opening period. The win is Hellebuyck's first victory of 2019-20 and should give him a confidence boost moving forward. While no official announcement has been made, expect Hellebuyck to be back between the pipes for Thursday's home contest versus the Wild.