Hellebuyck stopped 35 of 37 shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Canucks.

While the expected goalie duel didn't really materialize, Hellebuyck outplayed Thatcher Demko and the Jets' offense took care of the rest. This was Hellebuyck's third straight win, as the 30-year-old has bounced back from a slump around the All-Star break. He's up to 26-10-3 with a 2.13 GAA and a .927 save percentage through 39 appearances. The Jets' next game is in Calgary on Monday.