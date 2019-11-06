Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Shows well in shootout loss
Hellebuyck made 32 saves in Tuesday's 2-1 shootout setback to the Devils.
Hellebuyck has been one busy netminder in his last two starts, stopping a combined 84 shots in Friday's win at San Jose and Tuesday's shootout loss to New Jersey. After allowing a Nico Hischier goal less than five minutes into Tuesday's game, Hellebuyck was perfect the rest of the way until New Jersey's Nikita Gusev and Jesper Boqvist solved him in the shootout. In 12 appearances this season, the 26-old boasts a stout .930 save percentage and a 2.41 GAA.
