Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Shutout win sets new career mark in wins

Hellebuyck recorded a 25-save shutout win over Colorado on Saturday night.

It was quite a performance to establish a new career mark in wins (27). Hellebuyck is providing the Jets much-needed stability in the blue paint and with continued excellence, he could be in the running for consideration in hardware voting. He might not win, but he's certainly in the picture.

