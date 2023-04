Hellebuyck earned a 28-save shutout in Winnipeg's 2-0 victory over Nashville on Saturday.

Hellebuyck is on a roll, winning three of his last four starts and saving 114 of 120 shots in that span. This was also his fourth perfect game of the season and the 32nd of his career. Hellebuyck is up to 35-25-2 with a 2.53 GAA and a .919 save percentage in 62 outings in 2022-23.