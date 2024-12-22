Hellebuyck posted a 19-save shutout in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Wild.

Hellebuyck won for the sixth time in his last seven outings, and he earned his league-leading fourth shutout in the process. He's given up 13 goals over that aforementioned seven-game span. Hellebuyck improved to 21-5-1 with a 2.07 GAA and a .927 save percentage through 27 starts. He's been elite while seeing one of the heaviest workloads in the league. The Jets have a tough matchup in Toronto on Monday.