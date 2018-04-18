Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Shuts out Wild in Game 4

Hellebuyck stopped all 30 shots he faced in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Wild in Game 4.

The Vezina Trophy finalist bounced back in impressive fashion after coughing up six goals in Game 3, notching his first career postseason shutout. With the Jets now in position to advance to the next round back on home ice, expect Hellebuyck to come through with another strong performance Friday in Game 5.