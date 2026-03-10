Hellebuyck is expected to face the Ducks at home Tuesday, according to Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site.

Hellebuyck has rounded into form with the Jets lately, winning three games in a row while stopping a combined 64 of 49 shots (.928 save percentage). The Michigan native owns a 16-16-9 record, 2.73 GAA and .902 save percentage over 41 outings in 2025-26. The Ducks rank 13th in the NHL with 3.22 goals per game and are 13-15-2 on the road this season.