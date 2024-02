Hellebuyck is expected to start at home against Arizona on Sunday, per Murat Ares of The Athletic.

Hellebuyck has a 27-11-3 record, 2.19 GAA and .925 save percentage in 41 appearances in 2023-24. He's won four of his last five contests while posting a 2.00 GAA and a .937 save percentage in that span. Arizona is in a freefall, losing its last 11 games, so this is a very favorable matchup for Hellebuyck.