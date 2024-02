Hellebuyck is set to start on the road against Vancouver on Saturday, per Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site.

Hellebuyck will look to earn his third straight victory after stopping 52 of 53 shots (.981 save percentage) over his past two appearances. He's 25-10-3 with a 2.13 GAA and a .926 save percentage in 38 outings in 2023-24. Although Hellebuyck is having an amazing season, the Canucks, who are tied for second offensively with 3.69 goals per game, are capable of challenging him.