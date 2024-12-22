Hellebuyck is set to start at home against the Wild on Saturday, per the NHL media site.

Hellebuyck has won five of his past six starts while stopping 154 of 167 shots (.922 save percentage). For others, that would be a hot streak, but for Hellebuyck, it's business as usual. He has a 20-5-1 record, 2.15 GAA and .926 save percentage across 26 appearances in 2024-25. Minnesota is tied for 17th in goals per game with 3.00.