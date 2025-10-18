Hellebuyck is expected to start at home against Nashville on Saturday.

Hellebuyck has a 2-1-0 record, 3.02 GAA and .895 save percentage in three appearances this year. His GAA and save percentage look unappealing because of a season-opening 5-4 loss to Dallas on Oct. 9 in which he allowed five goals on 37 shots. Hellebuyck has held the competition to two goals in each of his past two starts. Nashville is 2-1-2 and is in a four-way tie for 20th in goals per game with 2.80 this year.