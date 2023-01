Hellebuyck will patrol the home net Tuesday against Calgary, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Hellebuyck has won his past two starts, having turned aside 51 of 54 shots. He has a record of 18-9-1 this season with a 2.32 GAA and a .928 save percentage. Hellebuyck made 32 saves in a 3-2 loss to Flames on Nov. 12.