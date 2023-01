Hellebuyck will defend the road goal versus Montreal, Winnipeg play-by-play announcer Paul Edmonds reports.

Hellebuyck is coming off a 20-save performance in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Arizona. He has a 22-10-1 record this season with a 2.37 GAA and a .926 save percentage. The Canadiens rank 29th in the league this year with 2.55 goals per game.