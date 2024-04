Hellebuyck will defend the visiting goal versus Minnesota on Saturday.

Hellebuyck snapped a five-game losing streak Thursday, turning aside 31 shots in a 5-2 win over Calgary. Hellebuyck is having an outstanding season, as he is 33-19-4 with four shutouts, a 2.42 GAA and a .920 save percentage. Minnesota sits 22nd in NHL scoring this campaign, finding the back of the net on 226 occasions.