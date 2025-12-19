Hellebuyck was the first goalie off the ice during Friday's morning skate, indicating he'll be between the road pipes versus the Avalanche, Ryan Boulding of NHL.com reports.

Hellebuyck has allowed just five goals on 82 shots since returning from arthroscopic knee surgery. However, the Jets' poor offense in that span has limited him to a 1-1-1 record. Friday's matchup is a rough one, as the Avalanche have the best offense in the NHL by a wide margin, which make this a challenging situation for Hellebuyck.