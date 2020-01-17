Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Slated to start Friday
Hellebuyck is set to be between the pipes at home versus the Lightning on Friday, per Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun
Hellebuyck is coming off a dominating performance in which he made 41 saves to preserve a shutout against the Canucks on Tuesday. It was the fourth shutout of the season for the 26-year, who needs just two more to match his career high set in 2017-18. The Lightning won't be an easy out for the netminder, as the club is scoring 3.53 goals per game (fourth highest in the league).
