Hellebuyck is set to guard the home cage against the Capitals on Monday, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Hellebuyck has been struggling of late with just one win in his last four outings while also giving up three or more goals in each of those contests. Despite the slump, the backstop remains the favorite to secure the Vezine Trophy at the end of the year, especially following Thatcher Demko's (undisclosed) injury.