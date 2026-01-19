Hellebuyck is slated to start on the road against Chicago on Monday, per Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site.

Hellebuyck has a 12-12-5 record, 2.76 GAA and .901 save percentage in 29 outings in 2025-26. He has surrendered three or more goals in six of his past seven outings. Chicago has lost its past three games while being outscored 12-4 over that stretch.