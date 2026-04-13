Hellebuyck is slated to start Monday's road game against Vegas, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Hellebuyck was pulled after the second period of Saturday's home game against Philadelphia after allowing five goals on 20 shots (.750 save percentage), but he's been relatively effective in April, going 3-2-0 with a 2.81 GAA and .874 save percentage over five starts. He's made a pair of home starts against the Golden Knights this year, going 1-0-1 with a 2.40 GAA and .914 save percentage.