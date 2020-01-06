Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Slated to start Monday
Hellebuyck is expected to get the starting nod versus Montreal on Monday, per Ken Wiebe of The Athletic.
Hellebuyck has struggled of late, as he is 1-2-2 with a disastrous 4.25 GAA in his last five outings. A matchup with the Habs may not be exactly what the netminder needs to get back on track considering he is sporting a .908 save percentage in five career matchups.
