Hellebuyck will be between the home pipes versus Minnesota on Saturday, per Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Free Press.

Hellebuyck has not lost in regulation time over his last eight starts, going 6-0-2. He has given up only 15 goals on 213 shots in his past eight contests. Hellebuyck is 16-6-2 with a 2.35 GAA this season. The Wild have been hot during the month of December, going 9-3-0 while winning their last four games in a row.