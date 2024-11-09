Hellebuyck is expected to start at home against Dallas on Saturday, per Illegal Curve Hockey.

Hellebuyck has won his past four starts and is coming off back-to-back shutouts. He has a fantastic 10-1-0 record, 1.91 GAA and .932 save percentage in 11 outings in 2024-25. Dallas has an impressive 8-4-0 record, though the Stars have been middling offensively, ranking 16th with 3.08 goals per game.