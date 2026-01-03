Hellebuyck is expected to guard the road goal against Ottawa on Saturday, according to Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site.

Hellebuyck has lost his last seven outings while allowing 19 goals on 163 shots over that span. He has provided a 9-10-3 record this season with a 2.51 GAA and a .907 save percentage through 22 appearances. Ottawa ranks 10th in the league with 3.23 goals per game this campaign.