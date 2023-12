Hellebuyck is expected to start at home Saturday against Chicago, according to Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun

Hellebuyck has lost his last two starts despite saving 55 of 59 shots (.932 save percentage) over that span. He has a 10-6-1 record, 2.58 GAA and .911 save percentage in 17 outings this season. Hellebuyck will hope for more support Saturday versus Chicago, which ranks 30th offensively this year with 2.57 goals per game.