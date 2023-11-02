Hellebuyck is expected to defend the road goal in Vegas on Thursday, according to Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site.

Hellebuyck is 4-2-1 with a 2.96 GAA and .898 save percentage this season. He got off to a rocky start, giving up 13 goals on 83 shots in his first three games, but has looked a lot better in his last four appearances, giving up only eight goals on 122 shots. He will face the Stanley Cup champions in Vegas, who have continued their stellar play this season as they are 9-0-1.