Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Slated to start verus Kings

Hellebuyck is set to guard the cage against Los Angeles at home Tuesday, Ken Wiebe of The Athletic reports.

With the Jets trying to chase down a playoff spot, Hellebuyck figures to see a heavy workload down the stretch. Coach Paul Maurice told reporters he might utilize the Michigan native on both ends of an upcoming back-to-back, but only if backup Laurent Brossoit gets the nod Thursday in Ottawa.

