Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Slated to start verus Kings
Hellebuyck is set to guard the cage against Los Angeles at home Tuesday, Ken Wiebe of The Athletic reports.
With the Jets trying to chase down a playoff spot, Hellebuyck figures to see a heavy workload down the stretch. Coach Paul Maurice told reporters he might utilize the Michigan native on both ends of an upcoming back-to-back, but only if backup Laurent Brossoit gets the nod Thursday in Ottawa.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.